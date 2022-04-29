Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Cher from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Meet Cher! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Meet Cher! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Meet Cher! WTAP's Pet of the Week!(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Cher! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Cher is a Bluetick Coonhound and joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Cher is a very energetic dog, and she loves to give out kisses! She is about two years old and weighs around 35 pounds. Beth and Don Underwood described Cher as happy and outgoing, and they said that Cher is very good with other dogs and kids.

If you are looking to adopt Cher or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley make sure to visit their website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

