This Is Home: Ken and Dagmar Kupsche of the Cook’s Shop

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Cooks Shop in downtown Marietta is a mom-and-pop shop filled with all sorts of unique tools for the kitchen. While the store owners say they attract people from across Ohio and West Virginia, they said their success didn’t come without any struggles.

Ken and Dagmar Kupsche are from the east coast and moved to West Virginia in the early 90s for their jobs. Eventually, they realized they wanted to create something of their own.

“I’ve been in retail my entire life That’s what I know, that’s what I can do really easily,” Ken said. “Dagmar loves to cook. It wasn’t originally to be this. We talked about a lot of different things…did some business plans.”

After two years of planning and researching, the Kupsches decided to open a kitchen supply store and bought and refurbished the building they’re in now on Front Street in Marietta. They opened The Cook’s Shop in 2009. However, several months later a fire destroyed several of the adjoining shops and severely damaged their store.

“In the course of the fire we lost our entire inventory. This place…the ceiling was full of 200,000 gallons of water. We had to take it down, do mold remediation. The place was gutted,” Ken said.

But they were determined to keep the business running and eventually reopened with new merchandise. And despite COVID shutting them down in 2020, they say 2021 was their most successful year yet.

“People couldn’t go out to eat. They were cooking more at home. The whole sourdough bread gag was real, people were baking bread at home so that was beneficial,” Ken said.

“It was the worst year for restaurants but it was the best year for people who are selling things so people could cook at home. And, many of those people, again it goes back to education, many of those people have never cooked before so they had no idea…we would have young kids, which was great, I love to inspire young people to start cooking,” Dagmar said.

Ken said the challenge now is dealing with rising costs and a lack of inventory. But, Dagmar said they will weather any storm. She said their secret ingredient to success is being what they call a “destination store”, a store where people can not only purchase high-quality items for their kitchen but get cooking tips from the staff and even learn new skills at the cooking classes they hope to eventually open back up.

They also say their beloved dog Rue also brings in customers from near and far.

“He’s mister popular,” Dagmar said. “He has more people who come in to see him. Kids come to see him. He loves everybody. I think he’s going to run for Mayor of Marietta this year.”

