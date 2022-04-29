Veterans Resources Fair held at Parkersburg Armory

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Armory was home to a Veterans Resources Fair Thursday afternoon.

The fair is designed to help veterans with finding assistance with whatever issues they may have.

Over 50 organizations are in attendance for this event. Including Veteran Affairs, mental health services, places for job training and preparedness, and much more.

Organizers say that this fair is important to highlight the many ways that veterans can get the help they need.

“There’s just so many resources out there for veterans that are not necessarily public knowledge that they know that is something that they can tap into and take advantage of really,” says W.Va. Army National Guard Soldier and Family Readiness Specialist, Kelly Persinger.

This is the first time this event has returned since its cancellation during the pandemic.

Other services the fair held were COVID-19 vaccines, free meals and free haircuts for all veterans in attendance.

