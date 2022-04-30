Check presentation held in St. Marys brings funding for infrastructure

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A check presentation was held today on the grounds of the old St. Marys high school.

The $100,000 check from the state of West Virginia was given to Pleasants County Development Authority in order to create a new business park on the old grounds.

With infrastructure being a concern to many who live in West Virginia officials at the presentation say it’s nice to get the funding for things like this.

They hope that this project will be able to bring many benefits to their county such as jobs and thriving businesses.

Congressman David McKinley says collecting the funding is the first step to better, more updated infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is so important, for them to have the funds now they will be able to put together for infrastructure on this site. The site is there, the land is here. So what they’ve done in Charleston and collecting the money to do this that’s one major step forward to helping out and giving the community here opportunities for the economic development,” said McKinley.

McKinley doesn’t expect the construction for this to take long and credits everyone in the process who got the funding as fast as possible.

