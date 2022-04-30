Advertisement

Check presentation held in St. Marys brings funding for infrastructure

Funding for St Marys infrastructure
Funding for St Marys infrastructure(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A check presentation was held today on the grounds of the old St. Marys high school.

The $100,000 check from the state of West Virginia was given to Pleasants County Development Authority in order to create a new business park on the old grounds.

With infrastructure being a concern to many who live in West Virginia officials at the presentation say it’s nice to get the funding for things like this.

They hope that this project will be able to bring many benefits to their county such as jobs and thriving businesses.

Congressman David McKinley says collecting the funding is the first step to better, more updated infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is so important, for them to have the funds now they will be able to put together for infrastructure on this site. The site is there, the land is here. So what they’ve done in Charleston and collecting the money to do this that’s one major step forward to helping out and giving the community here opportunities for the economic development,” said McKinley.

McKinley doesn’t expect the construction for this to take long and credits everyone in the process who got the funding as fast as possible.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Newhouse obit
Obituary: Newhouse, Judith A. “Judy” Enoch
It's been a trying election season.
Local candidate taken out of race due to ballot mix-up
Michael Collins
Obituary: Collins, Michael R.
Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected...
Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thompson, Kenneth C.

Latest News

HSOV partners with Girl Scouts to help them achieve their bronze award
Local girl scouts partner with the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
Jane Timken visits Washington County ahead of May 3 election
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Timken visits Washington County ahead of Primary Elections
Law enforcement and drama students perform mock drunk driving role play
WTAP News @ 11 - Law enforcement and drama students hold mock drunk driving play
Mental Health Services to expand to local schools thanks to a grant from the WV DHHR
WTAP News @ 11 - Mental Health Services at local schools