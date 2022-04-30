Local coach continues AAU program despite a battle with cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Coach Jordan Thornhill created In Step Coaching three years ago with the goal being to help younger athletes grow and continue to improve their athletic abilities.

In March of 2021, Jordan was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a type of blood cancer.

Through his battle with cancer, Jordan was able to continue coaching in the AAU league and now a year later, and six months of treatments, Jordan has been in great shape.

