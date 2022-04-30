Local girl scouts partner with the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today local girl scouts were looking to receive their bronze award for girl scouts.

They decided to hold an adoption event in Muskingum park.

“Animals might not be as important as humans but they still deserve a good life,” said girl scout Abigayle Merrill.

The girl scouts say they got inspiration from a book they read in girl scouts and knew it was the right event to hold.

“I live in Devola and all of my neighbors have pets so every pet deserves a nice home,” girl scout Savannah Disbrow said.

All parties involved considered today a successful event and are excited to see what they will do to achieve their silver award.

