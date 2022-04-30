Advertisement

Rainer Holl signs with Ohio Wesleyan University

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Rainer Holl, a senior from Williamstown high school has officially signed with Ohio Wesleyan University to continue his tennis career at the next level.

Even though he did not plan on playing tennis in college until this past summer, Rainer has improved his skills and now will cash in on that with an opportunity to play at the next level.

He will be entering college with an undecided major but has an interest in computer science and cyber security.

