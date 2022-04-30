Advertisement

Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Timken visits Washington County ahead of Primary Elections

By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jane Timken came to visit Marietta on Friday to speak with all who attended.

She spoke with Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the upcoming election and many topics.

Timken spoke about affordable energy options for the state, the war in Ukraine and the need of Washington County and how she plans on addressing those issues.

“Part of the energy solutions is drilling again, we need to get the federal government out of the picking winners and losers in the energy sector. We need to make sure that we get permits so that people can drill and we get investments back into the oil and gas industry,” said Timken.

She also gave her thoughts on inflation and what she will address moving forward.

“That’s one of the big things for me families are getting hammered by inflation. I want to make sure they can afford things again, they’re not making the choice between groceries and their prescription drugs especially our seniors who are on fixed income. This is a terrible, terrible situation for them,” Timken said.

The Ohio primary elections will being on May 3 and will open as early as 6:30 and close at 7:30 p.m.

