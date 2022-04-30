Advertisement

Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas

Multiple tornadoes touched down in Kansas Friday night (ALAINA ADKINS).
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Multiple tornadoes reportedly touched down in Kansas Friday night, prompting Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a State of Disaster Emergency.

A massive twister ripped through parts of Andover, a suburb outside of Wichita.

Residents say much of the city is without power.

There are reports of damage including to homes, Andover City Hall, a high school, and the city’s YMCA.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's been a trying election season.
Local candidate taken out of race due to ballot mix-up
Judith Newhouse obit
Obituary: Newhouse, Judith A. “Judy” Enoch
Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected...
Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant
Michael Collins
Obituary: Collins, Michael R.
FCC Hazelton
Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
Law enforcement and drama students perform mock drunk driving role play
WTAP News @ 11 - Law enforcement and drama students hold mock drunk driving play
Mental Health Services to expand to local schools thanks to a grant from the WV DHHR
WTAP News @ 11 - Mental Health Services at local schools