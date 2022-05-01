Dilapidated St. Marys bridge will be getting repairs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A dilapidated railroad bridge in St. Marys will soon see repairs thanks to the infrastructure bill.

The recently passed bill provided funding for the bridge.

For people in St. Marys it provided unsafe living conditions according to Congressman David McKinley.

“For people on that side of the railroad tracks between there and the river, their only access out in case of an emergency if there were a railroad accident there is to use that railroad bridge but that railroad bridge has deteriorated over the years,” McKinley said.

The project funding came together in just a few months and McKinley credits Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of West Virginia Department of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, with working efficiently to gather funding for the bridge.

The bridge is expected to be repaired within the year.

