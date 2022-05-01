Advertisement

Dilapidated St. Marys bridge will be getting repairs

Dilapidated bridge in St Marys will soon see repairs thanks to infrastructure bill
Dilapidated bridge in St Marys will soon see repairs thanks to infrastructure bill(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A dilapidated railroad bridge in St. Marys will soon see repairs thanks to the infrastructure bill.

The recently passed bill provided funding for the bridge.

For people in St. Marys it provided unsafe living conditions according to Congressman David McKinley.

“For people on that side of the railroad tracks between there and the river, their only access out in case of an emergency if there were a railroad accident there is to use that railroad bridge but that railroad bridge has deteriorated over the years,” McKinley said.

The project funding came together in just a few months and McKinley credits Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of West Virginia Department of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, with working efficiently to gather funding for the bridge.

The bridge is expected to be repaired within the year.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Newhouse obit
Obituary: Newhouse, Judith A. “Judy” Enoch
Michael Collins
Obituary: Collins, Michael R.
Jordan Thornhill coaching his AAU team
Local coach continues AAU program despite a battle with cancer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thompson, Kenneth C.
The hope is the new location will enable a larger reach, further driving tourism spending
Former Point Park Marketplace building opens as welcome center

Latest News

Senator Capito speaks alongside Jane Timken ahead of May 3 elections
Senator Shelley Moore Capito speaks alongside Republican candidate Jane Timken ahead of May 3 elections
HSOV partners with Girl Scouts to help them achieve their bronze award
Local girl scouts partner with the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
Funding for St Marys infrastructure
Check presentation held in St. Marys brings funding for infrastructure
Jane Timken visits Washington County ahead of May 3 election
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Timken visits Washington County ahead of Primary Elections