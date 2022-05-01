Franklin Angelos signs with Ohio University
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Franklin Angelos, a senior from Parkersburg, has officially signed with the Ohio University cross country team.
As a senior, Franklin is a three time all-state cross country runner and owns every individual record for Parkersburg high school.
Ohio University is a family school for him, his dad is an OU alum so Athens has been like a second home for Franklin.
While competing for the Bobcats cross country team, he plans to study biology pre-med.
