Franklin Angelos signs with Ohio University

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Franklin Angelos, a senior from Parkersburg, has officially signed with the Ohio University cross country team.

As a senior, Franklin is a three time all-state cross country runner and owns every individual record for Parkersburg high school.

Ohio University is a family school for him, his dad is an OU alum so Athens has been like a second home for Franklin.

While competing for the Bobcats cross country team, he plans to study biology pre-med.

