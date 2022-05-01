Advertisement

Senator Shelley Moore Capito speaks alongside Republican candidate Jane Timken ahead of May 3 elections

By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito came to Washington County to speak alongside Republican candidate Jane Timken ahead of the May 3 primary elections.

They spoke about many issues in front of the crowd including affordable energy solutions, the war in Ukraine, economic issues in Ohio and West Virginia and many other issues.

One of the major economic issues talked about was he lack of jobs in the state of West Virginia.

“We’ve got to have job opportunities. We have an opportunity post pandemic to bring people into more rural areas. Marietta is a beautiful city and there is no reason why you couldn’t live in Marietta and raise your family but you have to have broadband connection, you have to have good schools,” said Senator Capito.

Senator Capito says she dedicates a lot of her time bringing in jobs for the state to help community growth that leads to prosperous futures.

