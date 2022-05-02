Discovery World on Market receives a $60,000 check from WVU Medicine Camden Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market has a new partnership with WVU Medicine at Camden Clark.

The museum received a $60,000 check from the hospital.

Discovery World on Market will use the money to sponsor the Kaleidoscope exhibit in the museum.

The new exhibit will allow visitors to use a set of translucent, 2D geometric shapes to create a design on a lightbox surface.

Overhead video cameras capture the designs in real-time and morph them into large, kaleidoscope-like animated patterns projected onto the wall in front of the exhibit.

Discovery World’s executive director, Wendy Shriver, says that this program will help get more children interested in STEAM activities, and the non-profit is thankful for this new partnership.

“And so, we know that they value that. And they value education is really important to kids: future doctors, future nurses. So, we know that they’re excited about this. And they were first on board to jump on and say that they wanted to partner with us,” says Shriver.

Camden Clark’s CEO, Steve Altmiller, says that the hospital is proud to partner with the museum. He also said the partnership aligns well with the commitment to support and grow the Camden Clark community.

If you want to sponsor an exhibit or part of Discovery World, you can click on this link that will take you to its website.

