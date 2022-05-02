Former Parkersburg Third Street Deli location is now home to J’s BBQ and Grill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the closure of the Third Street Deli, the location in Parkersburg has a new restaurant taking its place called “J’s BBQ and Grill.”

The barbecue is already seeing some attention from locals with its many barbecue options.

Such as pulled pork sandwiches, smoked brisket, wings, and burgers.

“We had frequented Third Street Deli whenever we were customers and they always seemed busy, always seemed positive, and say local businesses around here always do well. And we always loved Third Street Deli. So, we’re kind of sad once they closed. But, saw it as an opportunity as well,” says co-owner, Sarah Argabrite.

Owners say that they were sad to see the deli go but couldn’t pass up the opportunity for this location.

“When this location came available, it just seemed like a perfect fit. It was a brand-new footprint that we could put our own name on, put our own spin on. It’s obviously been a location that’s worked out in the past for Third Street Deli for 30 years. So, it just seemed like it was a perfect fit for us right when we were looking,” says co-owner, Josh Argabrite.

The restaurant is also paying respect to Third Street Deli by adding soups to its menu as owners of J’s BBQ and Grill say that they know how popular that item was to people.

