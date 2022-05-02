Advertisement

House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers

The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo Brooks of Alabama.(Gray News)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three more House Republicans received requests Monday to voluntarily appear before the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection, weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The select committee sent letters to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson — three members of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus that have in recent years aligned themselves with Trump.

The nine-member panel is asking for the members of Congress to testify about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as he sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice-chair Liz Cheney said in a statement. “We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of individuals who have shared information with the Select Committee to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dilapidated bridge in St Marys will soon see repairs thanks to infrastructure bill
Dilapidated St. Marys bridge will be getting repairs
Judith Newhouse obit
Obituary: Newhouse, Judith A. “Judy” Enoch
Michael Collins
Obituary: Collins, Michael R.
HSOV partners with Girl Scouts to help them achieve their bronze award
Local girl scouts partner with the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
Jane Timken visits Washington County ahead of May 3 election
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Timken visits Washington County ahead of Primary Elections

Latest News

Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC