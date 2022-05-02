Josie Harrison signs with Glenville State

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Josie Harrison, a senior from Parkersburg South high school has officially signed with Glenville State to continue her soccer career for the Pioneers.

After a successful four year career with the Patriots, Josie’s hard work paid off and she will be able to take her talents to the next level.

Josie plans to study criminal justice while also playing for the Pioneers.

