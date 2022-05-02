Obituary: Adams, Norma Jean

Norma Jean Adams, 97, of Marietta, Ohio died on April 29, 2022, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born on July 4, 1924, in Marietta to Albert A. and Mildred Davis Kuehn.

Norma graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1942. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and the Catholic Women’s Club. Norma was a volunteer at St. Mary’s School, Marietta Memorial Hospital, and Red Cross. She loved to play cards, particularly pinochle and bridge, coloring, music and singing, and playing bingo. Norma loved extended family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Janice “Jann” Adams and Scott Adams (Kimberly); grandchildren, Erica Lehnert (JD), Catherine Adams, Andrew Adams, and Ezekiel Adams-McCoy; great-granddaughter, Lucy Lehnert; sisters, Evelyn Hawn and Charlotte Kuehn; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin E. Adams, whom she married on June 6, 1947; two sons, Randy and Brian Adams; and sister, Rosemary Weckbacher.

Norma’s family will greet friends on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5-7 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service held at 4 p.m. Funeral Liturgy, with Mass, will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Monsignor John Michael Campbell as celebrant. The burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be directed to Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption maintenance fund, 506 Fourth Street, Marietta, OH 45750. The family would like to thank the staffs of Elison Assisted Living and Waterview Pointe for their care, compassion, and assistance.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Elison Assisted Living and Waterview Pointe for their care, compassion, and assistance.

