Obituary: Anderson, Kevin Gene

Kevin Gene Anderson, 63, of Barlow, OH, was reunited with his loving wife in Heaven on April 29, 2022. He was a carpenter for more than 30 years with Hearn Builders before retiring due to a back injury. He spent his days caring for his wife until her passing and was only a phone call away when anyone needed help. Kevin will be greatly missed by not only his family and friends but the Barlow community as a whole. Kevin enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA. Kevin was an avid fan of OSU football, enjoyed golf, and watching NASCAR.

He is preceded in death by his father Gene Duard Anderson, mother Mary Katherine Triplet Anderson, older brother James Mark Anderson, father-in-law Samuel Dale Kiggans, mother-in-law Judy Alexander Kiggans, brothers-in-law Jason Scott Kiggans and Mark Ferguson, and his loving wife of over 30 years Kathy Ann Kiggans Anderson. He is survived by his son Ryin (Jenni) Anderson, of Belpre, loving siblings, including his best friend Kathy Ferguson of Belpre, multiple nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends. To sum Kevin up “He was a father, brother, neighbor, and a friend. He was a good man!”

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes with Pastor Jimmy Cox officiating. The burial will be in Barlow Central Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes

