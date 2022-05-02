Advertisement

Obituary: Conley, Margaret Kathi

By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kathi Conley, 80, of Washington died May 1, 2022, at the Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.  She was born on November 3, 1941, at home in Calhoun County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Chester and Mamie Richards Frederick.

She graduated from Mountain State Business College and retired from working for Dr. Gevas.  She was a longtime member of Broadway Church of the Nazarene serving as Youth Director, Sunday School Superintendent, and in the Bus Ministry for many years.  She had a lasting impact on many young lives and was known as “Mother Conley” or “Captain” by the youth.

Kathi is survived by two daughters, Jenni (Jeff) Cunningham of Williamstown, Missy (Mark) Kunselman of Washington; four grandchildren, Kelsi (Brandon) Ullom of Vienna, Ben (Megan) Kunselman of Parkersburg, Rylee Cunningham of Springfield, OH, Zach (Shiloh) Kunselman of Columbus, OH; one sister, Shirley Stewart and one nephew Michael Stewart both of Clearwater, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Coy Conley.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, at 11:00 am at the Broadway Church of the Nazarene with Reverend John Witmer officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 5-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

