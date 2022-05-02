Obituary: Cottrell, Lawrence Russell “Russ”

Surrounded by his loving family, Lawrence Russell “Russ” Cottrell, 77, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at The Arbors, Marietta, Ohio, on April 30, 2022. Born to Cleo Cottrell, Russ attended Wirt County High School, graduating with the Class of 1963. Raised by his late mother and stepfather Lawrence (Windy) Lawson, he worked at DuPont for 44 years, retiring in 2006. He was an entrepreneur and developer, opening Cottrell’s Home Improvement and, for 14 years, built homes in the area. Russ enjoyed woodworking and fishing in his spare time. He was also a member of Wirt Lodge No. 82 in Elizabeth, WV. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Cottrell.

Surviving Russ is his wife of 57 years, Sue Dennis Cottrell; his sons Garrett Cottrell and Garald Cottrell; his grandchildren Olivia and Payton Cottrell and a brother Ron Lawson.

Visitation will be on May 5, 2022, from 6:00 - 9:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm May 6, 2022, at Big Island Run Church, Elizabeth, WV, with Rev. John Larrison officiating. Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Cottrell family.

