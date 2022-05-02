Obituary: Dean, Charles “Randy”

Charles “Randy” Dean, 65, of Mineral Wells, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years demonstrated his courage to face life’s challenges.

He was born in Huntington, WV on February 3, 1957, a son of the late Charles Bernard Dean and Benita (Maynard) Dean.

Randy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Randy’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing his guitar, singing, listening to bluegrass music, and watching the wildlife from his porch. Randy was an avid turkey hunter and a loyal friend. Randy retired from CSX Transportation after 39 years of service.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 37 years, Jerry Reed Dean; a daughter, Miranda (AJ) Lewis of Belleville; a son, Charles “Brew” (Melissa) Dean of Williamstown; six grandchildren, Miryan, Makalyn, and Madalaine Lewis, Charles “Jackson,” Luke and Katelynn Dean; a sister, Laura Dean; a brother, Mark Dean and a niece, Macey (Chris) Davis and great-nieces, Jemma and Rhea Davis all of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, May 2, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 PM-8 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

