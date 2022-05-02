Obituary: Dils, Beatrice Louise

Beatrice Louise Dils, 103, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg.

She was born October 14, 1918, in Akron, OH a daughter of the late Jacob Bickler and Mabel High Bickler.

Beatrice was formerly employed with Busy Bee Restaurants, O’Ames Plant, and Seddon’s Restaurant.

She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Parkersburg and attended the Calvary Memorial Church of Parkersburg. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the American Legion and a former member of the Worthington Women’s Golf Association.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded by her husband, A.W. Dils, Eight brothers & sisters, and a son-in-law, Ralph Board.

Beatrice is survived by one daughter, Deborah Board of Parkersburg; one son, Jeff Herdman of Parkersburg and one stepson, Dick Dils (Mary) of Avon Lake, OH; four grandchildren, Angie Strosnider (John), Kristina Herdman (Chip), Laura Profitt (Jake) and Kelly Bell (J.C.); plus several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. There will be no visitation.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Dils family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.