Obituary: Fales, Sally Ann

Sally Ann Fales, 93, of Parkersburg passed away on March 26, 2022, at WVU-Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 5, 1929, in Westmoreland County, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Alice Earnest Wushinske. She was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Monaca, PA, and a member of First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Wushinkske of New Wilmington, PA; a nephew, Matthew Wushinske; and a niece, Heidi Wushinske.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Fales; and a son, Paul Fales.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Union Cemetery in Monaca, PA. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fales family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.