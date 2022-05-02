Advertisement

Obituary: Fales, Sally Ann

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sally Ann Fales, 93, of Parkersburg passed away on March 26, 2022, at WVU-Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 5, 1929, in Westmoreland County, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Alice Earnest Wushinske. She was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Monaca, PA, and a member of First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Wushinkske of New Wilmington, PA; a nephew, Matthew Wushinske; and a niece, Heidi Wushinske.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Fales; and a son, Paul Fales.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Union Cemetery in Monaca, PA. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fales family.

