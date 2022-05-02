Advertisement

Obituary: Fleming, Brenda

Brenda Fleming Obit
Brenda Fleming Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 2, 2022
Brenda Fleming, 81, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence.

She was born February 3, 1941, in Pennsboro, WV, a daughter of the late Oliver and Eva Curry Taylor. Brenda was a 1958 graduate of Pennsboro High School and worked at Miles Garment Factory in Ritchie County. She later moved to Parkersburg and worked at the Bureau of Public Debt and Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home. Brenda enjoyed quilting, canning, crafts, and decorations and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Vienna Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Fleming; her children, James Fleming (Mercedes) and Jill Fleming both of Parkersburg, and Christopher Fleming (Jennifer) of Hurricane, WV; one brother, Wendall Taylor (Vonda) of Paden City, WV; one sister, Carole Dawson of New Martinsville, WV; two grandchildren, Tyler and Chloe Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ron Dawson; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, and Daniel Fleming.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral.

Memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2200 Grand Central Ave, Unit 101, Vienna, WV 26105, in memory of Brenda. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fleming family.

