Obituary: Francis, Chester M. “Buddy”

Chester M. “Buddy” Francis, 88, of Little Hocking, OH went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 29, 2022.

He was born June 16, 1933, in Constitution, OH a son of the late Earl and Ohma Nichols Francis.

Chester was married to the love of his life, Myrtle Vanscoy Francis, for 71 years.

He graduated high school, served his country in the National Guard, and worked for Kaiser Aluminum, Ravenswood.

Chester was Christian by faith. He loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. In his younger years, he was a Golden Glove Boxer. He liked motorcycles, fishing, traveling, motorcycle racing, working on cars and small engines, and most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle; three daughters, Christina “Tina” Lang, Lorie Lemasters (Roy), Lisa Mullins; three sons, Danny Francis (Kap), Larry Francis (Lane), Wayne Francis (Eva); Eighteen grandchildren, Brian, Charles, Matthew, Justin, Amber, Sam, Clint, Luke, Jeremiah, Michelle, Derrick, Katelyn, Cheyenne, Christian, Ian, Missy, Jack, and Michael; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by one son, Michael; one brother, and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Interment will follow at the Meigs Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. till the time of service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Francis family.

