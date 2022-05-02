Obituary: Geer, Harold Rodney “Rod”

Harold Rodney “Rod” Geer, of Parkersburg, passed away on April 28th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 20th, 1936, a son to the late Clarence F. Geer and Mable M (Pribble) Geer. Rod was a 1959 graduate of WVU and was an Industrial Engineer by trade, working for a few companies including Ole Ames.

Rod was a lifelong member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church and was an usher there for many years. He also participated as a local board member of The Selective Service, Region II. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and reading. He was also an avid walker. Rod enjoyed the sports of racquetball and handball and thoroughly enjoyed the study of genealogy.

Surviving Rod is his wife of 62 years, Dorotha Ann Geer; son Mark F Geer (Monica); daughter Traci A. Geer Norman (Chadwick); grandson Brandon L. Geer(Sheena); granddaughter Fallon S. Geer; great-granddaughter Bianca I. Norman and great-grandsons Hendrix and Kingston Geer.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved dog, Malique.

Services for Rod will be held Tuesday, May 3rd, at North Parkersburg Baptist Church, at 11 am, with Pastor Mike Towner officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation hours for Rod will be held Monday, May 2nd, from 5-8 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and again an hour before the service Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rod’s name can be made to the St. Labre Indian School--112 St. Labre Campus Dr. Ashland, MT, 59003.

