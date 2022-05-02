Obituary: Jackson, Rosalyn M.

Rosalyn M. Jackson, 85, of Belpre, OH peacefully passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at home.

She was born February 12, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late James Ogden Sr. and Zelda Thornton Ogden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Jackson Sr.; two brothers, Warner Ogden and James Ogden Jr.; one grandson, Trevor Hassel.

Rosalyn is survived by two daughters, Denise Jackson Hassel (Karl) of Reynoldsburg, OH, and Yvonne Jackson of Las Vegas, NV; one son, Stan Jackson of Las Vegas, NV; one granddaughter, Trenity Allen (Kenneth); six great-grandchildren, Xavier Hassel, Leah Allen, Layla Allen, Laynee Allen, Lamar Allen, Lauren Allen; several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Kenneth Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery Belpre, OH. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. till the time of service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Jackson family.

