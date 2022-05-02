Obituary: Jarvis, Janet Robb

Janet Robb Jarvis, age 89, met Jesus face to face on April 29, 2022. Born on January 29, 1933, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Alfonzo H. and Georgie McCamey Robb, she was known for sharing her faith, singing, sewing, baking, and making friends. As a pastor’s wife, she lived in New York, Indiana, and California. She was married to Harold “Bud” Jarvis for 56 years before his passing in 2009. Her four children and their spouses who are thankful to the Lord for her godly life are Dan & Lois (Jarvis) Gillette of Covington, VA., David & Elena Jarvis of Sterling, VA, Joe & Ruth (Jarvis) Jenkins of Fredricksburg, VA, and Guthrie & Paula (Jarvis) Chamberlain of Marietta, OH.

Janet enjoyed telling people she had seventeen grandchildren: Jessica & Tim Robertson, Joanna & Nate Zuck, Jacinda & Michael Hall, Jordan & Shelbi Gillette, Emily & Jesse Elias, Sarah & Andrew Jenkins, Jonathan Jarvis, Matthew Jarvis, Joshua & Cristy Jenkins, Jared & Shelley Jenkins, Josiah & Kim Jenkins, Janelle & Justin Voisin, Harold & Chelimo Chamberlain IV, Elizabeth & Nathaniel Miller, Barnabas & Leesha Chamberlain, Janet & Rowan Webster, and Frederick & Douglas Lloyd.

She also enjoyed watching people gasp when she told them she had 35 great-grandchildren with another on the way! They are: Ian, Elliot & Owen Robertson; Jonathan, Olivia & Talia Zuck; Analyn, Noah, Ruby & Willow Hall; Silas, Anaya & Bennett Gillette; Nora & Simon Elias; Bennett, Lily, & Paisley Jenkins; Elijah, Ezra, Zachariah & Elliana Jenkins; Avery & Adelia Jenkins; Kylee Quintana (Jonathan); Malachi, Makenzie & Michaela; Harold Chamberlain V; N. Paul II, Gideon, Aurora & Hazel Miller; Grace & Declan Chamberlain. And there is one great-great-grandchild: Quinn Quintana. Another great-great-grandchild, Sebastian, preceded her in death.

Being the youngest of six children, Janet was preceded in death by five beloved siblings and three sisters-in-law: Kenneth & Esther Robb, Fred & Ruth Robb, Cliff & Betty Robb, Dale Robb, and Gerrie Robb. Sister-in-law Delores “Sis” Robb survives.

The family is grateful for the care Janet received at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta, OH, for the past 2 years.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday, May 6th. The casket will only be open from 6-7 p.m. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. at Putnam Congregational Church in Marietta, OH, on Saturday, May 7th. On Monday, May 9th, interment will follow in Waterloo, NY, where Bud proposed to Janet many years ago.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Putnam Congregational Church, where Mrs. Jarvis was a member. The address is: 707 Masonic Park Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.