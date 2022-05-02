Advertisement

Obituary: Keiser, Frederick Lee

Frederick Lee Keiser Obit
Frederick Lee Keiser Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Frederick Lee Keiser, 62, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus.

He was born on January 23, 1960, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, a son of Leo E. Keiser (deceased) and Dorothy Cross Keiser.  He was a graduate of Williamstown Highschool and then served his country in the United States Army.

Frederick was employed with Fenton Art Glass as a “hot metal” operator.  He enjoyed Marvel movies and characters. He loved everything about wine, from visiting and touring wineries to the history of how it was made.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Cross Keiser; One daughter, Tiffany Keiser (Andria) of Columbus, OH; One son Nicholas “Nick” Keiser (Amy) of Williamstown, WV; three grandchildren, Josh, Abi, and Tyler Keiser and two brothers, Brian Keiser (Debra) of Tucson, AZ and Ted Keiser (Lora) of Hurricane, WV.

Frederick was preceded in death by his father, Leo.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St.  Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, on Green St. Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Keiser family.

