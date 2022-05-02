Obituary: Marlow, Mary V.

Mary Virginia Marlow, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a four-year battle with cancer.

She was born July 1, 1948, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Camille A. Licot Sr. and Kathleen Jones Licot Goff.

Mary was a 1966 graduate of Pennsboro High School. She was employed with Toys R Us for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David C. Marlow; her children, David and JoEllen Marlow, Shaun and Jess Marlow, and Mandi and Larry Lemley; six grandchildren, Andrew (Haley), Justin, Tobie (Kristen), Tyler (Brittany), Camie (Jose) and Seth; and three great-grandchildren, Maddie, Emilynn, Alivia and one on the way;

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, C. Art Licot Jr; and her sister, Sheila Ann Taylor.

Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father J. Stephen Vallelonga officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.