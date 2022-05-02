Advertisement

Obituary: Marlow, Mary V.

Mary Virginia Marlow Obit
Mary Virginia Marlow Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Virginia Marlow, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a four-year battle with cancer.

She was born July 1, 1948, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Camille A. Licot Sr. and Kathleen Jones Licot Goff.

Mary was a 1966 graduate of Pennsboro High School. She was employed with Toys R Us for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, David C. Marlow; her children, David and JoEllen Marlow, Shaun and Jess Marlow, and Mandi and Larry Lemley; six grandchildren, Andrew (Haley), Justin, Tobie (Kristen), Tyler (Brittany), Camie (Jose) and Seth; and three great-grandchildren, Maddie, Emilynn, Alivia and one on the way;

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, C. Art Licot Jr; and her sister, Sheila Ann Taylor.

Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father J. Stephen Vallelonga officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dilapidated bridge in St Marys will soon see repairs thanks to infrastructure bill
Dilapidated St. Marys bridge will be getting repairs
Judith Newhouse obit
Obituary: Newhouse, Judith A. “Judy” Enoch
Michael Collins
Obituary: Collins, Michael R.
Franklin Angelos signs among family to Ohio University
Franklin Angelos signs with Ohio University
HSOV partners with Girl Scouts to help them achieve their bronze award
Local girl scouts partner with the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

Latest News

Sally Wesel Obit
Obituary: Wesel, Sally
Janet Jarvis Obit
Obituary: Jarvis, Janet Robb
Margaret Kathi Conley Obit
Obituary: Conley, Margaret Kathi
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fought, Ronald Joe