Obituary: Smith, Gary R.

Gary R. Smith, 71, of Belleville, WV passed away on April 28, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born March 26, 1951, in Parkersburg, a son of Catherine Smith Lee of Parkersburg, and was raised by his grandparents, the late Leonard and Nell Smith of Belleville.

Gary was a 1969 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He retired from the WV Dept. of Highways.

He Loved farming, hunting deer and turkey, fishing, dirt track racing, but most of all loved being with his family, especially his grandbabies. He was a member of the Coon Hunters Association.

In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Amos Smith; one daughter, Shelly Westfall of Belleville; two sons, Mickey (Tammy) Smith of Belleville and Casey Smith of Belleville; seven grandchildren, Brady Smith, Mickinzie (Tony) Pease, Zoey Smith, Hannah Smith, Preston Smith, Emily Westfall, and Ian Landers; one sister, Mary Lou (Vernon) Newbanks of Parkersburg; three brothers, Terry Lee, Randy (Natalie) Lee and Jack Lee all of Parkersburg; two aunts, Betty Pickering and Fay Moore, both of Columbus and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Madeline Westfall; one sister, Lorna Brown and sister-in-law, Bert Lee.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held 11 AM, Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Pleasant Home Cemetery in Belleville, WV with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley, Dr. Jeffrey Braham, Dr. Srini Vasan, Dr. Rajendra Bhati, the staff of Marietta Memorial Hospital and Hospice.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.