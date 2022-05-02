Obituary: Smith, Genevieve Newell

Genevieve Newell Smith, 86, of Arnoldsburg, West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness.

Genevieve was born on November 17, 1935, at Nicut, Calhoun County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Claude and Mabel Edgell Newell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Emmons Smith in 2012.

Genevieve is survived by her son, Randal (Kandas) Smith of Millstone and daughter, Shelley (Joe) Lynch of Arnoldsburg; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Makayla Smith of Millstone and Trevor and Reagan Lynch of Arnoldsburg; and one sister Joyce Arnold of Vienna.

She was a 1953 graduate of Calhoun County High School and attended Capital City Commercial College in Charleston in 1954. She was employed by Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co. and Rubber Fabricators in Grantsville. She later received her AB degree in teaching from Glenville State College in 1959. Genevieve began her teaching career in a one-room school at Lower Nicut and then at Beech Grove. She later taught at Minnora Grade School and finished her teaching career at Arnoldsburg Elementary School. She had a total of 35 years of teaching service.

She attended Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was also a Sunday School teacher there. She was an avid reader and had a large book collection; she enjoyed going to the “Y” restaurant and socializing, but her greatest joy came in spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Arnoldsburg.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. David Weaver and Steven Carter will be officiating.

Interment will be in the Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery at Millstone.

