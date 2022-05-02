Obituary: Smith, William H

William H Smith, 87, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home in Grantsville, WV.

“Bill” was born November 20, 1934, in Apple Farm, WV to Shirley and Delma Marshall Smith. He grew up working in the timber yards and then joined the family business as a driver for the Grantsville Cab Stand.

He joined the Navy in 1955 serving our country for 20 years. He was proud of his service and would often share stories of his travels and adventures.

After returning to Grantsville, he worked for the town water department before purchasing Smith’s Service Center and becoming an active part of the downtown business leadership. He worked tirelessly for the Grantsville Christmas Committee, purchasing and installing lights during the holiday season. He encouraged new business opportunities in Grantsville and was an advocate for entrepreneurial ventures.

Bill was an avid hunter and sportsman, traveling across the US and Canada in pursuit of the sport and the fellowship he received from his friends. He enjoyed owning and caring for his horses, western saddle riding, parades, and trail riding.

He married Elizabeth Anne Smith, on December 10, 1965. They made their first home in Norfolk, VA. Together they raised 2 children, Shannon Dee and Jason B Smith.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Delma Smith, brother, James Smith, sisters, Juanita Stewart and Edra Lee Conrad and his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Anne Smith.

He is survived by his 3 children, Vicky Jeffrey (Lee) of Conway, SC, Shannon Smith (Patrick) of Southern Pines, NC, and Jason Smith of Grantsville. Also, surviving are his grandchildren, Adam Cox, Christopher Cox, Amanda Gasque, Christopher Johnson, and Mykal Johnson, 13 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Of special mention is his niece, Nancy (Jim) Vernon of St Augustine, FL. He leaves behind a wonderful community of friends and loved ones. For this, his family is thankful.

At Bill’s request, there will not be a memorial service. However, a celebration of his life and legacy will be held at a later date.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Bill.

Online condolences may be expressed atg www.stumpfuenralhomes.com

