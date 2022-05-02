Obituary: Strahler, Diane D.

Diane D. Strahler, 74, of Marietta, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born May 22, 1947, in Marietta to Elmer and Garreviene Stage Phelps.

Diane was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. She loved traveling and had visited all 50 states. Diane also enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, working on puzzles, and reading. She worked as a Secretary for E W Drake Roofing for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Strahler, and son, Jeffrey (Tiffany) Strahler, of Westerville, Ohio. Diane was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Susan Brooker.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 am with Monsignor John Michael Campbell as celebrant, at The Basilica of St Mary of the Assumption. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Lowell. The family will greet friends Monday, May 2, 2022, from 6-8:00 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes with a Wake Service at 7:30 pm.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes

