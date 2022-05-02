Obituary: Wesel, Sally

Sally Wesel, age 85, of Marietta, OH, died Saturday morning April 30, 2022, in Marietta, OH.

Born Sally Lou Smith on September 5, 1936, in Marietta, to H.R. “Skeet” Smith and Naomi Smith.

Sally was a 1954 graduate of Marietta High School and a 1958 graduate of Marietta College. While at Marietta College she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Upon graduation, she worked for the East Ohio Gas Company in Canton and lived in the Cleveland area for many years.

After moving back “home” to Marietta she attended Ohio University, where she earned her teaching certificate and embarked on a career in education that would span 25 years, retiring from Marietta City Schools in 1995.

Sally generously gave her time and attention to the students that she interacted with and to the institutions that nurtured her as a young person, spending many years on the board of the Marietta chapter of Alpha Xi Delta and as a member of Christ Memorial Episcopal Church in Williamstown, where she served on the vestry until her health slowed her down.

Preceded in death by her parents and sisters Shirley Nicholas and Sandra Elder, and beloved husband of 16 years, Charles William “Bill” Wesel. Sally is survived by her children Eric (Anne) of Upper Arlington, OH, Kurt Sandstrom of Marietta, and Sandi (John) Martin of Marietta; sister Susan Smith of Williamstown, WV; Bill’s children Bill (Alberta) Wesel, Ron (Charmel) Wesel, and Diane (Scott) Hockenberry, all of Marietta, Karen (Bill) Barwinski of Dublin, OH, and Thomas (Kristin) Wesel of Portland, OR; grandchildren Sarah Shea, Trent and Ethan Sandstrom, Gary McCoy, Jeffrey (Courtney) Wesel, Andrew (Katy) Wesel, Aaron (Margie) Wesel, Eric (RaeSean) Wesel, Stephanie (Ben) Chatham, Jenni (Ryan) Genest, Alissa (Chris) Caple, Emily and Wesley Barwinski, Ryan and Aiden Wesel; nieces Carrie Elder, Jennifer Phillips, and nephew Barry “Chip” Elder Jr.; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Sally’s family will greet friends from 3 pm-8 pm on Friday, May 6 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home 408 Front Street, Marietta Ohio. Services will be held at Cawley & Peoples on Saturday, May 7 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

Friends may, if they wish, make a contribution to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

