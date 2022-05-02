Obituary: Wiggins-Magers, Carolyn

With great sorrow we announce the passing of Carolyn Wiggins-Magers, our beautiful, loving, and devoted mother, wife, and “Nana”. She was a friend to nearly all whose lives she touched and was loved and respected greatly by nearly all who knew her.

On April 28th, 2022 she passed peacefully in her sleep at the home of her daughter Marci Marple at 933 Greene St in Marietta, Ohio. Born in Marietta, Ohio on January 9th, 1947 to Owen and Margaret Weinstock she was in her 75th year.

She was the beloved wife of Harry D. Magers (Marietta, OH), the kind and nurturing mother of Marci Marple (Marietta, OH) and Jessica Magers (New Smyrna Beach, FL), proud ‘Nana” of Brittany Lincoln (Darrell Lincoln), beloved sister of Cathy Brown (Harley “Skip” Brown) (Marietta, OH), cherished aunt of Laura Ulmer (Blake Ulmer) and super proud great grandmother and “Nana” to two adorable children, Emmalyn and Darrell “DJ” Lincoln (Marietta, OH).

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Owen and Margaret Weinstock (Marietta, OH), her aunt and uncle Loren and Grace Weinstock (Vincent, OH) her aunt and uncle Gerald and Gertrude Weinstock (Lisbon, OH) and her cousin Mary Sokol (Charlotte Hall, MD) and numerous aunts uncles and cousins on her mother’s side of the family (the Eddy’s).

Carolyn loved her hometown very dearly and spent her entire life in Marietta, although she loved to travel and did so as frequently as she could. After graduating from high school, she went to college, earned her secretarial degree, and for many years worked for Washington County Extension service at the Washington County courthouse. She went on to become the program director for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program at the O’Neill Senior center in Marietta, from which she retired. She was also known for her years of volunteer work as a fundraiser coordinator for Selby Hospital in Marietta. She was a very classy lady who loved traveling, dining out with friends and family, and bargain shopping. She also enjoyed playing word games, collecting vintage jewelry, and spending time with her many beloved cats. Another of her favorite pastimes was making people laugh. She did this with ease due to her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She loved her many fabulous friends and often referred to herself as being “so very blessed”. Most of all she loved her family with all of her heart and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Marietta, on Tuesday, May 2, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM with visitation prior to beginning at 12 PM.

The visitation will also be Monday, May 1st from 4-8 PM.

Due to her lifetime love of animals, donations to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley are welcome to be mailed to 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be expressed through www.hadleyfh.com

