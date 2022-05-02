Obituary: Wilford, Lynette “Dee”

Lynette “Dee” Wilford, 58, went to her heavenly home on April 24, 2022.

She was born in Elyria, Ohio, on December 18, 1963, the daughter of Dean Boone and Norma Ruth Burns Boone.

Dee and Joseph Thomas Wilford, Jr., shared 37 wonderful years together. They shared many memories of KOA trips, Nascar races, Tennessee adventures and so much more.

She went to Normantown Elementary and went to high school in Glenville. She was very much remembered for her time at the Foodland deli, making cakes and donuts, and especially remembered for her wonderful years running Calhoun Kids Daycare. The kids, coworkers, and families meant so much to her.

Her daughter Amber shares that her mother “is survived by lots of family and friends, and due to fear of forgetting, she will not try to list everyone. Amber will say this though; her mother was known as the “cool aunt”. She has two amazing sisters and a brother… We were blessed with such a great family, both her side and my dad’s side. She had a love for her family and friends, always sending cards to remind them on their special day, and especially to tell them that she loved them and was thinking about them. You could bet on finding her on the phone, chatting away. I know lots of us have gotten those phone calls, and that’s one of the big things that will be missed”.

She was the most selfless person ever known, she was full of life and full of love. We celebrate her life with you today. If you know Jesus, it is not goodbye, it is seeing you again.

A memorial service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm with Rev. Vane Bush officiating.

Sunday school at 10 am, preaching service at 11 am, following the preaching service a dinner will be held where everyone is welcome to bring a covered dish. Following the meal, the memorial services will be at 2.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.