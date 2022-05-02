Advertisement

Obituary: Zimmerman, Judith D.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Judith D. Zimmerman, 82, of Marietta passed away at 8:30 pm, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Heartland of Marietta.  She was born March 10, 1940, in Marietta to Clarence Lauer and Norma Lauer Slack.  Judie retired after 37 years as a Nurse’s Aide at the Washington County Home.

On June 2, 1982, she married George Zimmerman who survives with her children:  Crystal (Rusty) Brown of Lowell, Carmen (Robert) Patterson and James (Kyla) Kidd of both of Marietta, Carla (Rick) Sparks of Fleming, Shawn Zimmerman of Marietta and stepson  Scot Zimmerman of Fleming, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sons, Joseph Kidd and Shane Zimmerman.

At her request, she will be cremated and no services will be observed.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

