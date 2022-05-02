State Route 339 and intersection of Proctor Hill Road closed
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says the intersection of state route 339 and Proctor Hill Road is closed right now.
The sheriff says two cars hit head-on at 4:21 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there are serious injuries and MedFlight has been called in. WTAP has a reporter headed to the scene right now to get more information.
WTAP will have more updates for you as they become available.
