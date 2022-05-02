Advertisement

Two New Deputy Sheriffs Have Been Sworn in

Two new Deputy sheriffs sworn in at the Wood County Courthouse(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Caden Tallman and Blaine Thornburg were sworn in to be Deputy Sheriffs at the Wood County Courthouse today.

They stood in front of family, friends and coworkers being sworn into their new position.

Tallman and Thornburg says they have been looking forward to this opportunity for a long time now and they are excited to get started.

“I’m looking to be involved with them. I want to have a good relationship with our community because these are my neighbors, these are our neighbors,” said Tallman. “I want to bring back the innocence of the county we once saw as a kid where you would run around and not think of the evil around you,” Thornburg said.

The two new deputy sheriffs will be on a one year probationary term that every new deputy sheriff goes through. They will have to complete the police academy as well as the mandatory field training to become a full time deputy sheriff.

