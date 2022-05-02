UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - - The Marietta Post is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 339 near milepost 18 involving two vehicles on May 2, 2022, at approximately 4:22 PM. Preliminary findings revealed that a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Cory A. Ball, age 23 of Waterford was northbound on State Route 339 when it traveled over the center line striking a southbound 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Kenzie P Maston, age 26 of Beverly.

Ball was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Maston was transported via MedFlight to OSU Columbus for serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Agencies at the scene include Beverly Fire Department, Beverly-Waterford Squad, Watertown Fire Department, The Washington County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, MedFlight, and Gary’s Towing.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

UPDATE 5/2/2022 10:25 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the intersection of State Route 339 and Proctor Hill Road opened back up at 8:31 p.m. on Monday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Washington County Sheriff says the intersection of State Route 339 and Proctor Hill Road is closed right now.

The sheriff says two cars hit head-on at 4:21 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there are serious injuries and MedFlight has been called in. WTAP has a reporter headed to the scene right now to get more information.

WTAP will have more updates for you as they become available.

