Wood County Sheriff’s Office swears in two new deputy sheriffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Caden Tallman and Blaine Thornburg have been sworn in to be Wood County Deputy Sheriffs at the Wood County Courthouse on May 2.

They stood in front of family, friends and coworkers being sworn into their new position.

Tallman and Thornburg say they have been looking forward to this opportunity for a long time now, and they are excited to get started.

“I’m looking to be involved with them,” Tallman said. “I want to have a good relationship with our community because these are my neighbors, these are our neighbors.”

“I want to bring back the innocence of the county we once saw as a kid where you would run around and not think of the evil around you,” Thornburg said.

The two new deputy sheriffs will be on a one-year probationary term that every new deputy sheriff goes through. They will have to complete the police academy as well as the mandatory field training to become a full time deputy sheriff.

