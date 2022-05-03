2022 Ohio Primary Election Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday is primary election day in Ohio.

Poll for in-person voting open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 3.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place to vote.

People in Ohio are deciding several important races. Governor Mike DeWine is running for re-election. He is facing a challenge from three opponents: Joe Blystone, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci. On the Democratic side, John Cranley is facing Nan Whaley.

Rob Portman’s open U.S. Senate seat is also on the ballot. There are sever Republicans in the primary: JD Vance, Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan, Mark Pukita, and Neil Patel.

Bill Johnson’s 6th Congressional District seat is also on the ballot. He is facing a challenge from John Anderson, Michael Morgenstern and Gregory Zelenitz in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side it is Martin Alexander, Eric Jones, Louis Lyras, and Shawna Roberts.

In Washington County voters will be deciding several local issues and levies. Including levies for Belpre, Marietta and Wolf Creek Schools.

