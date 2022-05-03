Couple robbed of $40,000 at gunpoint while visiting California

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - An Atlanta couple is shaken after they were robbed at gunpoint in California.

The thieves made an escape with about $40,000 worth of stolen items.

“Our peace has definitely been broken. My heart is hurting, but I am thankful, and I’m grateful to be alive,” victim Toland Stallworth said.

What was meant to be a happy day turned into a nightmare scenario Saturday for Toland and Regina Stallworth.

The couple was in Oakland, California, over the weekend to celebrate Toland Stallworth’s grandmother’s 91st birthday.

Hours before the party, the couple was robbed at gunpoint while walking to their car near Jack London Square.

“I still see the guns. The only thing I was waiting on was the shot. I knew that Saturday was going to be the day that I died,” Toland Stallworth said.

He said they walked out of a restaurant that afternoon and suddenly found themselves surrounded by three men. Two of the men pressed guns to the couple’s head.

The Stallworths say that the thieves stole around $40,000 worth of goods. Items include cash that they had for the trip, Regina Stallworth’s purse and Toland Stallworth’s jewelry.

In spite of the loss, the couple said they were determined not to let it ruin the reason they traveled in the first place.

“Those guys took a lot of items from me, but they left me with my life, and that was the most beautiful thing, was able to still show up at that party,” Toland Stallworth said.

Toland Stallworth said after becoming a victim to crime, he is urging city leaders to do more to keep visitors and residents safe.

“You don’t have adequate security or policing. You don’t have surveillance. You don’t have cameras,” he said. “Your laws are so strict that if you’re not going to protect us, you’re not even going to allow me to protect myself.”

His wife said she agrees and is hesitant about visiting the Bay Area again.

“I love the city. It’s beautiful, but with what happened to us, I can’t come back,” Regina Stallworth said.

The couple said that despite the traumatic experience, they were moved by the outpouring of support they received from the community.

One man stayed with them for hours after the incident to make sure that they were alright.

“We had people come up to us placing money in our hand, telling us they’re sorry for what happened, and they don’t want us to have that impression of their city,” Regina Stallworth said.

As the couple heads home to Atlanta, they say they do not know what the future holds, but they plan to take it one day at a time.

“Everything has been violated. My peace, my heart, you know, and me personally, I don’t know what to expect when I get back home,” Toland Stallworth said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.