Dr. Torie Jackson Selected as Interim President of WVUP

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Board of Governors has announced the appointment of Dr. Torie Jackson to serve as interim president of WVUP. This comes after the recent resignation of current president, Dr. Chris Gilmer, to assume a similar role at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

The announcement was made by Steven Hardman, Chair of the Board, at the Board’s Tuesday, May 3, meeting. The transition is scheduled to occur July 1, 2022.

Dr. Jackson has served WVUP in a variety of leadership roles since 2004 and is an alum of the commuter college. Currently, she serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement, President and CEO of the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation, and as an Associate Professor of Communication. In Jackson’s current role, she is second in charge at the college and assumes the day-to-day managerial role as designated by Dr. Gilmer in his absence.

“This is a period of amazing growth in new programs and partnerships at WVUP, and we are confident that Dr. Jackson is the right person to keep the positive momentum moving forward,” says Hardman.

“She is a valued member of Dr. Gilmer’s leadership team and is the person most closely involved in his major leadership decisions and in planning and implementing the exciting direction the college is going. She has also taken the leadership role in rebranding and marketing WVUP with great success. Dr. Gilmer’s strong positive presence at WVUP and in the community will be missed, and we believe Dr. Jackson will continue that positivity, in close consultation with the Board, during this period of interim leadership. The Board believes appointing a strong internal candidate with a lifetime of deep roots in this community and at WVUP will serve the institution well during transition, and Dr. Jackson has the confidence of the Board,” Hardman added.

According to Hardman, Dr. Jackson’s interim appointment must now be approved by the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, and further details of her contract will not be made public at this time pending state approval. The interim candidate will be allowed to be a candidate for the permanent presidency of WVUP, and the process for hiring a permanent president will be announced by the Board at a later date.

“I am both honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the institution that built me,” says Dr. Jackson. “With a true love for WVUP, we will move forward with a focus on student success and continue to establish this college as a true community partner. We are a place where big dreams are welcomed and accomplished, and we will continue to be WVU Parkersburg Proud.”

Prior to her current leadership roles, Jackson served as Dean of Public Affairs and Experiential Learning; Chair of the Division of Humanities, Fine Arts, and Social Sciences; and Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at WVUP. She has been elected by her peers to serve as Chair of the Faculty Senate and as the faculty member of the Board of Governors.

A first-generation college student, Jackson holds an earned doctoral degree in higher education administration (Ed.D.) from West Virginia University, a master’s degree in organizational communication from West Virginia University, and bachelor’s and associate degrees in journalism. Her first college degree was an associate degree in journalism from WVUP. Additionally, she holds a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Educational Leadership from Salem International University and is licensed to serve as a school principal, district supervisor, or district superintendent. Her most recent educational credential is a Certificate of Current Affairs Fundraising in Crisis Leadership from the prestigious Indiana University Lilly School of Philanthropy.

