First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new medical marijuana dispensary called Verdant Creations at 1255 Gihon Rd. held their grand opening today.

All who are prescribed to marijuana are able to purchase from Verdant Creations.

Compliance Director, Kelly Hondros, says she is excited to be the first in Parkersburg and more importantly she is happy to be able to help the community around the business.

“I would imagine for a lot of the patients here that they don’t have to drive very far to get medical cannabis once they’re recommended from their doctor. I think that’s a really positive thing for the community and we’re feeling that with the patients already coming in today,” said Hondros.

For more information Verdant will be hosting an event tomorrow from 11- 2 p.m.

