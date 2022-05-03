Advertisement

Kendal Domineck signs with University of Charleston to run track

Kendal Domineck (center) is going to run track for the University of Charleston
Kendal Domineck (center) is going to run track for the University of Charleston
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kendal Domineck has made her decision to run track and field for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles next year, as she held her signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Parkersburg fieldhouse.

Kendal had offers for soccer, and track, but she ultimately chose the culture and feel of the track team to spend her next four years.

Kendal is excited that she will only have to focus on running track, and she can not wait to hone in on her craft and improve to the level she wants to be to run for the Golden Eagles.

