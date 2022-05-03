Kendal Domineck signs with University of Charleston to run track

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Kendal Domineck has made her decision to run track and field for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles next year, as she held her signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Parkersburg fieldhouse.

Kendal had offers for soccer, and track, but she ultimately chose the culture and feel of the track team to spend her next four years.

Kendal is excited that she will only have to focus on running track, and she can not wait to hone in on her craft and improve to the level she wants to be to run for the Golden Eagles.

