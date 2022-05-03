Law enforcement asking drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists on the road

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - May marks “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.”

The time between May and September are the prime months for motorcycle riding.

Last year, in the state of Ohio alone, there were a total of over four thousand motorcycle crashes with 223 fatalities coming from those crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that an important measure to take is to always be extra cautious around motorcyclists whenever they are on the road.

“So, just take that second look, slow down -- I sound like a broken record when we say that -- slow down because it can save a life. And the motorcycle safety is not just the motorcyclist’s responsibility. It is up to a certain point, but it’s everybody else’s responsibility to just to take that second look,” says Sgt. Dustin Payne.

Officials want to remind motorcyclists to wear a helmet and to go through the steps of getting a motorcycle endorsement.

Last year in Ohio, 54 percent of at-fault motorcycle drivers did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

