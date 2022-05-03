Advertisement

Mental Health Officials: De-stigmatize and don’t generalize illnesses

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

During this month, mental health experts want people to make a conscious effort to be more mindful with other’s mental health.

Not only as far as providing support for those dealing with the stresses of depression, anxiety and other illnesses like these.

But also, to de-stigmatize the feelings to mental illnesses and to not generalize disorders such as ADHD and OCD.

As this can often result in these types of illnesses to not be taken seriously, or for people to be uneducated on these issues.

“Because one piece of stigma I think goes overlooked is the casual use of mental health terminology to describe normal behavior. So, for example, somebody who maybe be a little scatterbrained before they get their first cup of coffee in the morning attributing that to ADHD. Which is a natural diagnosis that people get treatment for. But is more than just simple forgetfulness,” says Westbrook Health Services Youth Services Director, Nancy Creighton.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, Westbrook Health Services’ crisis hotline is 304-485-1725.

