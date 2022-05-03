Obituary: Gains, Wayne Leroy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wayne Leroy Gains, 83, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 2, 2022 at his residence.

He was born April 12, 1939 in Central Station, WV, a son of the late Robert and Ivie Lipscomb Gains.

Wayne was an US Army Veteran and in his earlier years, he was a Vienna Police officer. He was currently employed as a maintenance supervisor for 30 years at the Park Shopping Center. He loved spending time with his wife and family and loved cheating at cornhole. Wayne was a member of the Parkersburg VFW and American Legion Post 15.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Cheadle Gains; children, Robin Hewitt (Randy) of Davisville, WV, Keith Graham (Marilyn) of Deerfield, FL, Cheryl Curry (Freddy) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Wendy Gains, Shawn Graham (Angi), Jamie Gains , Jason Gains and Justin Gains all of Parkersburg; daughter-in-law, Rita Gains of KY; sisters, Jo Hall (Dwight) of Parkersburg and Linda Wagner of Grove City, OH; brother, Fred Gains of Parkersburg and 56 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Leroy Gains, Jr; two brothers, James “Jim” Gains and Robert “Bob” Gains and one sister, Wilma Hall.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Southside Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with full military rites by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

